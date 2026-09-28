US says no China arms sale plans after envoy cites Trump offer
The State Department said in a statement to the New York Times that US law prohibits arms sales to China.
WASHINGTON: The United States said on Monday (Sep 28) that it has no plans to sell arms to China, after a US envoy said President Donald Trump asked Xi Jinping if he would like to buy American weapons.
US Ambassador to China David Perdue said Trump made the extraordinary offer to sell arms to the rival superpower in response to Chinese concerns over weapons sales to Taiwan.
Trump's proposal came during Chinese President Xi's pomp-filled state visit to the White House last week, Perdue told Fox News.
"President Trump continues to say: 'Hey, we sell arms to other people around the world.' He actually asked President Xi - would he like to buy some? - at one point," Perdue said in an interview.
"There are continuing conversations about other sales, (Trump) and President Xi talk about that every time they get together," Perdue said, adding that the US position has not changed.
The White House said no such sales to China were in the pipeline.
"The US government has no plans to sell weapons to China," a US official told AFP.
US arms sales to Taiwan, the self-ruled island which China claims is part of its territory and has threatened to seize by force, have long been a thorny issue between Washington and Beijing.
The United States is required by law to supply Taiwan, which has a democratically elected president and legislature, with weapons for its defence.
"NEGOTIATING CHIP"
The US State Department said in a statement to the New York Times that "US law prohibits arms sales to China and there is no offer or plan to sell arms to China".
The Chinese foreign ministry did not directly answer when asked about the comments on Monday, but said China has "always strengthened its national defence capabilities based on its own needs, and remains committed to maintaining world peace and stability."
Beijing warned Taiwan in June that seeking independence "by relying on the United States or through military means is a dead end".
Trump has maintained a strategically ambiguous stance over Taiwan, refusing to say directly whether the US would come to its aid if China invades, while continuing to approve weapons sales.
Washington approved a US$11.1 billion arms sale to Taiwan in December, which Perdue said was a sale of "more arms to Taiwan than any other president since 1979".
The US paused a US$14 billion weapons purchase by Taiwan in May, with Trump calling it a "very good negotiating chip" in dealings with China, raising fears that Taiwan's security could be traded away.
During his Washington trip, Xi repeated his warning that Trump should show "prudence" over Taiwan, and went further to urge the United States to oppose Taiwan independence explicitly.
Trump has declined to say whether he discussed Taiwan with Xi during the visit, preferring to stress what he says is his good relationship with the Chinese leader as the two countries seek to manage their tensions.
The two leaders have met twice already this year, with Trump having travelled to Beijing in May.
They have confirmed they will meet for a third and fourth time at the APEC summit in Shenzhen, China, in November and the G20 forum at Trump's Doral resort in Miami in December.