US says no China arms sale plans after envoy cites Trump offer

WASHINGTON: The United States said on Monday (Sep 28) that it has no plans to sell arms to China, after a US envoy said President Donald Trump asked Xi Jinping if he would like to buy American weapons.

US Ambassador to China David Perdue said Trump made the extraordinary offer to sell arms to the rival superpower in response to Chinese concerns over weapons sales to Taiwan.

Trump's proposal came during Chinese President Xi's pomp-filled state visit to the White House last week, Perdue told Fox News.

"President Trump continues to say: 'Hey, we sell arms to other people around the world.' He actually asked President Xi - would he like to buy some? - at one point," Perdue said in an interview.

"There are continuing conversations about other sales, (Trump) and President Xi talk about that every time they get together," Perdue said, adding that the US position has not changed.

The White House said no such sales to China were in the pipeline.

"The US government has no plans to sell weapons to China," a US official told AFP.

US arms sales to Taiwan, the self-ruled island which China claims is part of its territory and has threatened to seize by force, have long been a thorny issue between Washington and Beijing.

The United States is required by law to supply Taiwan, which has a democratically elected president and legislature, with weapons for its defence.