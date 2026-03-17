US touts South Korea data centre deal as win for global AI push

SEOUL: A Nvidia-backed United States startup and a Korean conglomerate announced plans on Tuesday (Mar 17) to build an artificial intelligence data centre that will reportedly be the largest in South Korea.

The Trump administration hailed the deal as a win for its AI export programme as it races against China for dominance in the fast-evolving sector.

New York startup Reflection AI and retail giant Shinsegae Group said their data centre would have a massive energy capacity of 250 megawatts.

The Chosun Ilbo and other Korean news outlets said that it would make it the country's largest data centre running the AI systems that power chatbots, image generators and similar tools.

The companies said the data centre, equipped with servers from US titan Nvidia, would serve businesses across South Korea.

It will offer "fully sovereign frontier capabilities built and operated on home soil", said their announcement published early Tuesday Seoul time.

So-called sovereign AI has become a priority for many countries hoping to reduce dependence on foreign platforms while ensuring systems respect local regulations, including on data privacy.

US Under Secretary of State for Economic Affairs Jacob Helberg hailed the deal on X, saying that "the countries that will define the future of AI governance are the ones building the infrastructure now".

"America's job is to make sure our allies are building it with us," he wrote.