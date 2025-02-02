China to challenge US tariffs under WTO, commerce ministry says

China will challenge US tariffs through the World Trade Organization, the Chinese commerce ministry said on Sunday (Feb 2).

The imposition of tariffs by the US "seriously violates" WTO rules, the ministry said in a statement, urging the US to "engage in frank dialogue and strengthen cooperation".

US President Donald Trump on Saturday ordered 25 per cent tariffs on Canadian and Mexican imports and 10 per cent on goods from China starting on Tuesday, risking a new trade war that economists said could slow global growth and reignite inflation.

China said it "firmly opposes" the new tariffs imposed on Beijing by Trump, vowing to take "corresponding countermeasures to resolutely safeguard our own rights and interests".

In its statement on Sunday, China's commerce ministry also slammed Washington's "erroneous practices", saying Beijing was "strongly dissatisfied with this and firmly opposes it".

It added that the duties were "not only unhelpful in solving the US's own problems, but also undermine normal economic and trade cooperation".

"China hopes that the United States will objectively and rationally view and deal with its own issues like fentanyl, rather than threatening other countries with tariffs at every turn," the ministry said.

It said Beijing "urges the US to correct its erroneous practices, meet China halfway, face up to its problems, have frank dialogues, strengthen cooperation and manage differences on the basis of equality, mutual benefit and mutual respect".

Canada and Mexico have also announced plans to hit back.

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Saturday the country will retaliate against Trump's new tariffs by imposing 25 per cent tariffs on US goods from drinks to appliances.

As relations between the long-time allies who share the world's longest land border reach a new low, Trudeau told a news conference he was slapping tariffs on C$155 billion (US$107 billion) of US goods.

Those on C$30 billion will take effect on Tuesday, the same day as Trump's tariffs, and duties on the remaining C$125 billion in 21 days, he said.