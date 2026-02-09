US Treasury chief hails 'big victory' for Japan PM Takaichi in election

WASHINGTON: US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent hailed a "big victory" for Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi in an election on Sunday (Feb 8), declaring that a strong Japan makes the United States "strong in Asia".

Takaichi, a conservative, was endorsed by President Donald Trump ahead of the vote, which could give more than two-thirds of the seats to her Liberal Democratic Party, media estimates showed.

"The prime minister called a snap election ... and boy, has she had a big victory today," Bessent said on Fox News show "Sunday Morning Futures" with Maria Bartiromo.

"She's going to have a two-thirds majority in the Upper House. President Trump endorsed her last week. She's a great ... ally, great relationship with the president. And when Japan is strong, the US is strong in Asia."

Takaichi called the vote after becoming Japan's fifth premier in as many years in October, reviving the flagging fortunes of her party.