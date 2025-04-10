Beijing bites back at US tariffs by curbing Hollywood imports

BEIJING: China said on Thursday (Apr 10) it would immediately restrict imports of Hollywood films in retaliation for President Donald Trump's escalation of US tariffs on imported Chinese goods, though analysts say the impact is likely to be minimal.

After three decades during which China annually imported 10 Hollywood movies, its National Film Administration said Trump's increase of tariffs on Chinese imports would further sour domestic demand for US cinema in China after years of decline.

"We will follow market rules, respect the audience's choices, and moderately reduce the number of American films imported," the NFA said on its website.

Chris Fenton, author of Feeding the Dragon: Inside the Trillion Dollar Dilemma Facing Hollywood, the NBA, and American Business, said the move was a "super high-profile way to make a statement of retaliation with almost zero downside for China".

Hollywood studios once looked to China, and its giant film market, to help boost box office performance of movies. But domestic films increasingly have outperformed Hollywood’s fare in China.

Now, US films account for only 5 per cent of the overall box office receipts in China's market. And worse for Hollywood, China taxes that small amount 50 per cent before any revenues go back to the USA," Fenton told Reuters.