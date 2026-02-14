US withdraws newly updated list of firms allegedly aiding China's military

WASHINGTON: The United States withdrew an updated list of Chinese firms allegedly aiding Beijing's military shortly after it was posted on Friday (Feb 13) with the addition of some of China's biggest tech companies, including Alibaba and Baidu.



The document, which was posted for about an hour, also had removed China's top memory chipmakers CXMT and YMTC from the list, drawing fire from China hawks in Washington who fear the growing chipmaking expertise of these companies could help supercharge China's military.



"We would like to remove this notice from public inspection and withdraw the notice from publication in the Federal Register," a Pentagon letter to the Federal Register, the official journal of the US government, said without specifying a reason.



The Pentagon and the White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The Chinese embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment.



"Hopefully, (the Pentagon) pulled the document because removing CXMT and YMTC was an error," said Chris McGuire, a former White House National Security Council official under President Joe Biden, who said that would only make sense, given the addition to the list of many other companies critical to the Chinese AI stack, like Alibaba and Baidu.



Other additions on the withdrawn Friday document included automaker BYD, biotech firm WuXi AppTec and AI-driven robotics technology company RoboSense Technology Co Ltd. The publication and hasty withdrawal of the list comes as President Donald Trump's administration has sought to avoid antagonizing China following a trade truce reached by Chinese President Xi Jinping and Trump in October.



Since then, the administration has taken a softer line on China. It gave Nvidia a green light to export its second-most advanced AI chips to China and postponed a rule that would have barred thousands of Chinese firms from buying US technology.

On Thursday, Reuters reported the administration had shelved a number of national security measures aimed at Beijing, including a ban on China Telecom's US operations and restrictions on sales of Chinese equipment for US data centers. Trump is expected to travel to China in April, though dates for the visit have yet to be set.