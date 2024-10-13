Vietnam, China to expand rail links, cross-border payments

Tensions have flared recently between the two nations over territorial claims in the South China Sea.

China has for years sought to expand its presence in contested areas of the sea, brushing aside an international ruling that its claim to most of the waterway has no legal basis.

Hanoi protested last week what it said was a "brutal" attack by Chinese vessels on Vietnamese fishermen in a disputed area of the sea.

At Saturday's meeting Vietnam's Lam "urged both parties to ... better manage and resolve differences" in maritime issues, the Nhan Dan newspaper said.

Lam took office in early August as general secretary following the death of his predecessor, Nguyen Phu Trong.

He later met Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing during his first overseas trip.