'All gone': Beijing villagers left with nothing after deadly floods

IT'S ALL GONE

Wearing slippers, she marched over downed power lines and debris from broken fences and destroyed cars as she surveyed the damage to the village where she has lived her entire life.



Mud with streaks of silt caked her walls - evidence that the flood waters had reached at least over a metre high.



"I've already lived here for many years - my parents have lived here for almost 70 years, I've lived here for 40 - I can't bear to leave."



A small blue sofa near the front door had washed out into the alley.



The family of six subsists on 2,000 (US$278) to 3,000 yuan a month, Hu, a stay-at-home carer whose husband works as a labourer, said.



They grow their vegetables - from green beans, cucumbers, potatoes - but the field has been destroyed.



"It's gone. All gone, flushed away," she said.