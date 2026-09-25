Warm words, limited deals: Trump-Xi summit puts focus on managing US-China rivalry

BEIJING: There was a grand airport welcome, a military flyover and no shortage of warm words as US President Donald Trump hosted Chinese President Xi Jinping in Washington.

The elaborate reception - and repeated declarations of friendship - underscored how much political capital both leaders are investing in keeping US-China ties steady.

"Very productive meeting with Chinese President Xi," Trump said in a post on Truth Social on Friday (Sep 25) - adding that "tremendous things will be happening", without offering further details.

But for all the pageantry, the summit produced relatively little in the way of immediate breakthroughs. A two-month extension of the trade truce fell short of what some observers had expected, while deeper disputes between the two powers remained unresolved.

That contrast may offer a clearer picture of where the relationship is heading, analysts say: not towards resolving the differences driving an increasingly intense rivalry, but towards finding ways to manage them.

“What has emerged from this summit so far is that both leaders are committed to maintaining the positive rapport they have established,” William Yang, senior analyst for Northeast Asia at the International Crisis Group, told CNA.