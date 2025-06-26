Artificial intelligence’s adoption and regulation in focus at WEF’s Summer Davos

TIANJIN: At the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) Summer Davos in the northern Chinese city of Tianjin, the familiar gathering of academics and business leaders featured a newer presence: robots.

Handshakes were shared between participants and humanoid machines as participants watched robotic fingers mimic their gestures with uncanny precision.

Though tucked into a small exhibit, these interactions echoed one of the forum’s biggest themes – how artificial intelligence is rapidly reshaping daily life and transforming industries.

For instance, the AI-powered robotic hands are already helping doctors in surgery. They may also one day provide advanced prosthetics to replace missing body parts.

With such swift advances, AI is among topics being discussed at the WEF multilateral gathering officially known as the Annual Meeting of the New Champions.

AI & CLIMATE CRISIS

A key focus is AI’s predictive potential in tackling the climate crisis.

Advocates have emphasised the urgency to scale up renewable energy as the planet gets warmer year after year. Last year was the hottest year on record.

Experts at the meeting are discussing how AI can accelerate the energy transition, such as managing energy use and demand, and using predictive capabilities to help governments prioritise projects in the future.