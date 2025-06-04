White House calls South Korea election 'fair', expresses concern about Chinese influence

WASHINGTON: The White House said on Tuesday (Jun 3) that South Korea's election, which saw liberal party candidate Lee Jae-myung win the presidency, was fair, but it expressed concern about Chinese interference.

"The US-ROK Alliance remains ironclad. While South Korea had a free and fair election, the United States remains concerned and opposed to Chinese interference and influence in democracies around the world," a White House official said in an emailed response to a Reuters request for comment made at an earlier White House briefing.

"ROK" refers to the Republic of Korea.

The official did not elaborate on the reference to alleged Chinese interference or connect it directly to the South Korean election. However, US President Donald Trump's right-wing allies have taken aim at Lee, who has spoken of the need to balance Seoul's relations with China and the United States.

Laura Loomer, a far-right activist who has jockeyed her way up from online agitator to self-appointed Trump adviser, posted "RIP South Korea" on X on Tuesday after Lee's victory became clear.

"The communists have taken over Korea and won the Presidential election today," she wrote. "This is terrible," she added.

Loomer has shown herself to be highly influential: Several high-ranking White House officials were fired this year after she presented Trump with a list of national security staffers she perceived to be disloyal.