Who could replace Ishiba as Japan's prime minister?

TOKYO: Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said on Sunday (Sep 7) he would resign, caving into ruling party pressure on him to take responsibility for a series of election losses, most recently in July's upper house.

Ishiba's resignation will trigger a leadership race in his Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), with the winner facing a parliamentary vote to become prime minister.

Since the ruling coalition has lost its majorities in both chambers of parliament, the LDP president is no longer guaranteed to become prime minister. There is a slim possibility that an opposition party leader takes the helm of the world's fourth-largest economy.

Here is a list of lawmakers who might throw their hats in the ring:

LDP LAWMAKERS

Sanae Takaichi, 64