Who is Yoon Suk Yeol, South Korea's embattled conservative president?

SEOUL: South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, who briefly declared martial law on Tuesday (Dec 3), was elected in 2022 as a conservative political novice promising a tougher line on North Korea.

He has not had an easy ride, taking office with some of the lowest approval ratings of any democratically elected South Korean president.

Those ratings dropped even further to 19 per cent in the latest Gallup poll last week, with many expressing dissatisfaction over his handling of the economy and controversies involving his wife, Kim Keon Hee.

In declaring martial law the South Korean leader accused the opposition of being "anti-state forces" and said he was acting to protect the country from "threats" posed by the North.

But he abandoned the short-lived attempt to impose martial law on Wednesday after lawmakers defied security forces to vote against his declaration and thousands of protesters took to the streets.

Observers and allies have been left scrambling to make sense of the sudden move.