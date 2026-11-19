SEOUL: South Korea is cutting wifi around exam halls and offering US$75,000 rewards to whistleblowers in an all-out battle against AI-assisted cheating as half a million students sit for their gruelling college entrance exams on Thursday (Nov 19).

Known as the Suneung, the once-a-year, nine-hour-long exam is widely seen as a ticket to prestigious universities, well-paid jobs and even better marriage prospects in the highly competitive country.

It is a day when much of the country comes to a standstill, with flights temporarily halted during the English listening section, many offices opening an hour later than usual to ease traffic, and stock trading also delayed by an hour.

But this year, fears of AI-assisted cheating have driven authorities to extraordinary lengths, including doubling the number of superviors and sending random emergency alerts to detect any smartphones illegally smuggled into the exam centres.

Students are told to turn up with just pencils. Erasers will be provided by the test centres, as authorities try to reduce the chances of concealed digital devices disguised as stationery.

Exam-takers are also asked to avoid wearing clothes with buttons. Those who fail to comply will have stickers placed over the buttons to prevent the use of hidden cameras.

South Korea has rolled out the extraordinary series of measures since Sunday, when the top scorer in this year's national tax accountant examination confessed to using a miniature camera and smartphone to obtain AI-generated answers, achieving a near-perfect mark.

The revelation has fuelled suspicions that other high-stakes exams had also been compromised, including law school admissions and professional licensing tests.

"I instructed officials to consider introducing additional measures to encourage whistleblowers to report exam cheating, including rewards of at least 100 million won (US$75,000)," President Lee Jae Myung wrote on X, adding that the rewards could rise depending on the number of offenders involved.

Those who participate in cheating schemes could also face reduced penalties if they report their accomplices, he said.