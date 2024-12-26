World Bank raises China's GDP forecast for 2024, 2025

The World Bank raised on Thursday (Dec 26) its forecast for China's economic growth in 2024 and 2025, but warned that subdued household and business confidence, along with headwinds in the property sector, would keep weighing it down next year.

The world's second-biggest economy has struggled this year, mainly due to a property crisis and tepid domestic demand. An expected hike in US tariffs on its goods when US President-elect Donald Trump takes office in January may also hit growth.

"Addressing challenges in the property sector, strengthening social safety nets, and improving local government finances will be essential to unlocking a sustained recovery," Mara Warwick, the World Bank's country director for China, said.

"It is important to balance short-term support to growth with long-term structural reforms," she added in a statement.

Thanks to the effect of recent policy easing and near-term export strength, the World Bank sees China's gross domestic product growth at 4.9 per cent this year, up from its June forecast of 4.8 per cent.

Beijing set a growth target of "around 5 per cent" this year, a goal it says it is confident of achieving.