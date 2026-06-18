World Cup fever sweeps Seoul as South Korea prepares for Mexico clash
Businesses in the country’s capital have reported a surge in interest following the national team’s victory against the Czech Republic last week.
SEOUL: Ryu Je-ha does not typically put on a national team jersey and cheer on his countrymen – but South Korea's winning start to the FIFA World Cup has changed that.
“I'm normally not interested enough to wear a jersey and cheer. But this World Cup has been exciting and I like the jersey design, so I wanted to support the team by wearing one,” the Seoul resident told CNA while shopping at a merchandise store in the trendy Seongsu district.
“I would also like to experience the atmosphere of being with a lot of people and cheering together,” added Ryu, who plans to head to Gwanghwamun Square in the heart of Seoul for Friday’s (Jun 19) match against Mexico.
World Cup fever is building across the South Korean capital as the national team prepares for its second group-stage match.
From fan events and merchandise sales to live match screenings at restaurants, businesses have reported a surge in interest following the Taegeuk Warriors' victory against the Czech Republic last week.
BENEFITS APLENTY
At a World Cup fan zone in Seoul's Gangnam district, visitors have been testing their shooting skills and taking part in football-themed games at a pop-up event designed to bring supporters together during the tournament.
Despite matches kicking off in the morning in South Korea, fans say enthusiasm remains strong.
“Since schools are showing the games and there are also broadcasts in Gwanghwamun, there seems to be more interest than I expected,” one fan told CNA.
Retailers are also benefitting from the growing excitement.
At the store where Ryu was at, supporters have been streaming in to look at national team merchandise and shop for jerseys ahead of Friday's match.
The store is operated by Musinsa, one of South Korea's largest fashion platforms.
It said searches for the term “South Korea jersey” on its app jumped nearly fivefold after the national team's opening victory, while sales of football jerseys overall rose more than 30 per cent compared with a year earlier.
Restaurants like Dalmaji Square BBQ are seeing similar gains.
The World Cup has already delivered an unexpected influx of customers for the chicken barbeque chain. Last Friday, its outlet in downtown Seoul opened early to screen South Korea's match against Czechia on a giant screen.
It will also open its outlet in Seongsu district early for the match against Mexico.
“Since it's summer, it's hot during the day so we were concerned that customers would have to drink warm beer and sit there sweating while watching the match,” said manager Kim Hyun-gyu.
“But because the game was so exciting, I think people were able to forget about those concerns.”
The restaurant stocked up on food and drinks and brought in additional staff for the occasion.
Interest only intensified after South Korea secured victory, with reservations for match screenings on Friday and next Thursday selling out almost instantly, said Kim.
“We received many questions from people asking how they could book a spot and come watch the games. Seeing that kind of response really showed me how much interest there is,” he added.
Other restaurants reported higher sales during South Korea's opening match as well, with some bringing in up to four times their usual revenue as they opened earlier to meet demand.
Attention now turns to the showdown against Mexico, with Gwanghwamun Square expected to be one of the main gathering points for supporters as the country looks to build on its momentum.
Each side won their Group A tournament opener, and a victory on Friday will guarantee the winner a place in the knockout phase.
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