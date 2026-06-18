World Cup fever sweeps Seoul as South Korea prepares for Mexico clash

SEOUL: Ryu Je-ha does not typically put on a national team jersey and cheer on his countrymen – but South Korea's winning start to the FIFA World Cup has changed that.

“I'm normally not interested enough to wear a jersey and cheer. But this World Cup has been exciting and I like the jersey design, so I wanted to support the team by wearing one,” the Seoul resident told CNA while shopping at a merchandise store in the trendy Seongsu district.

“I would also like to experience the atmosphere of being with a lot of people and cheering together,” added Ryu, who plans to head to Gwanghwamun Square in the heart of Seoul for Friday’s (Jun 19) match against Mexico.

World Cup fever is building across the South Korean capital as the national team prepares for its second group-stage match.

From fan events and merchandise sales to live match screenings at restaurants, businesses have reported a surge in interest following the Taegeuk Warriors' victory against the Czech Republic last week.