Xi, Putin hail 'stabilising' China-Russia alliance

BEIJING: China's President Xi Jinping and Russian leader Vladimir Putin hailed their countries' "stabilising" economic, political and security alliance in the face of "turbulent" times globally, as they spoke via video call on Wednesday (Feb 4).

Moscow and Beijing have sought to present a united front against the West, with ties deepening since Russia's 2022 Ukraine offensive.

The call comes days after top officials from both countries agreed ties could "break new ground" this year as Moscow and Beijing ramp up economic cooperation.

"Since the beginning of the year, the international situation has become increasingly turbulent," Xi told Putin in a readout reported by Chinese state broadcaster CCTV.

"Both sides should ... ensure that China-Russia relations continue to develop steadily along the right track, through deeper strategic coordination and a more proactive and effective commitment as major powers," the Chinese president said.

Addressing Xi as his "dear friend", Putin expressed a similar message, saying "the foreign policy alliance between Moscow and Beijing remains an important stabilising factor".

"The Russian-Chinese comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation is exemplary," Putin said in the video broadcast on Russian state TV.

Neither leader went into detail on what strategic areas they would deepen coordination on.