Xi vows to strengthen ties with South Korea after Lee's election: CCTV
Xi vows to strengthen ties with South Korea after Lee's election: CCTV

South Korean President Lee Jae-myung speaks during a press conference at the Presidential office in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, June 4, 2025. Ahn Young-joon/Pool via REUTERS

04 Jun 2025 04:07PM
BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping told newly elected South Korean President Lee Jae-myung on Wednesday (Jun 4) that Beijing attaches "great importance" to strengthening ties, according to state media.

"Uncertainties are increasing in the international and regional situation," state broadcaster CCTV reported Xi as telling Lee in a congratulatory message.

"I attach great importance to the development of China-South Korea relations," he said.

Lee won a snap election triggered by his predecessor's disastrous martial law declaration in December.

Lee scored a thumping victory over conservative Kim Moon-soo of disgraced ex-president Yoon Suk Yeol's former party in the snap poll, with Lee's term beginning immediately after the vote tally was certified early Wednesday.

CCTV said Xi told Lee that China "is willing to work with the South Korean side to uphold the original intention of establishing diplomatic relations" and "good-neighbourly friendship".
 

Source: AFP/lh

