SHENZHEN: Chinese President Xi Jinping and his United States counterpart Donald Trump began bilateral talks in Shenzhen on Thursday (Nov 19), seeking to stabilise relations between the world's two largest economies amid persistent trade and technology disputes.

Held on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, the meeting is taking place at Kylin Villa, or Qilin Shanzhuang in Mandarin, a luxurious state-owned lakeside resort nestled in the hills of northwest Shenzhen.

Chinese media reported shortly after 1.30pm that the meeting had started.

Speaking at the start of the meeting, Trump said his meeting with Xi would be productive, and that the Chinese leader was his friend and they share a "special relationship".

Trump said the Board of ​Trade that he and Xi agreed to form ​at their summit in Beijing in May had brought balance to the relationship between the two countries, adding that the US and China had split their tariffs in a fair way.