SHENZHEN: Xi Jinping, Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin each walked away from their historic trilateral summit with something to claim as a win, but turning their unprecedented diplomatic engagement into meaningful action will be far harder, say analysts.

The presidents of China, the United States and Russia met on Thursday (Nov 19) on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen.

Their 90-minute gathering at a luxurious lakeside resort yielded a joint declaration pledging talks on nuclear risks as well as cooperation on energy supplies and United Nations reform.

But it offered no timetable, concrete mechanisms or plans for another such gathering.

The summit also offered a glimpse of how the three powers could seek to shape global affairs through closer coordination.

According to the Chinese readout, the discussions ranged from the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East to the Korean Peninsula and nuclear proliferation - issues extending far beyond their own borders.

“Those discussions give the flavour of the three powers deciding for others, whether they like it or not,” Chong Ja Ian, an associate professor of political science at the National University of Singapore (NUS), told CNA.

WHAT EACH LEADER GAINED

Hosting the first meeting of its kind gave Xi diplomatic prestige and allowed him to present China as a power capable of bringing rivals together, analysts said.

The joint declaration noted that Trump and Putin had thanked China for convening the gathering.