As it happened: South Korea's President Yoon impeached over martial law declaration

South Korean lawmakers on Saturday (Dec 14) voted to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol over his short-lived martial law after a failed attempt to remove him from office a week ago.



Under the constitution, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo becomes acting president while Yoon remains in office but with his presidential powers suspended.



Yoon's botched attempt to impose martial law on Dec 3 plunged the country into political turmoil, and despite widespread opposition, he had doubled down and vowed to stay on.

These were the key developments: