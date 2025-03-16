Massive rallies across South Korea ahead of key ruling on impeachment of Yoon

SEOUL: South Koreans gathered in huge numbers in the capital Seoul on Saturday (Mar 15) to support or oppose impeached president Yoon Suk Yeol before a court decides whether his short-lived declaration of martial law disqualifies him from office.

The Constitutional Court is expected to decide in the coming days whether to oust Yoon in a case that ignited South Korea's worst political crisis in decades and rattled markets.

In central Seoul, anti-Yoon protesters filled a large square, chanting for his immediate removal, and were joined by opposition politicians.

A few blocks away, conservative Yoon supporters crammed an entire avenue, calling for his return and waving South Korean and American flags.

The major opposition Democratic Party said a million people had attended the anti-Yoon rally, while police put the number at each demonstration at 43,000, the Yonhap news agency reported.