South Korea's Yoon resists questioning over failed martial law bid

SEOUL: Impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol resisted investigators' calls on Monday (Dec 16) for him to answer questions over his failed bid to declare martial law this month.

Yoon, suspended from office by parliament since Saturday, faces concurrent probes over alleged insurrection by both South Korean prosecutors and a joint team of police, defence ministry and anti-corruption investigators.

South Korea's Constitutional Court began proceedings against Yoon on Monday and has around six months to determine whether to uphold the impeachment.

Yoon and some of his inner circle face possible life imprisonment, or even the death penalty, if found guilty and he remains under a travel ban.

Prosecutors issued Yoon with a second summons on Monday for questioning over insurrection and abuse of power allegations after he "refused to comply" with a similar request a day earlier.

The joint investigation unit also asked that the suspended president appear to answer questions on Wednesday but were rebuffed by his office, Yonhap news agency said.

Investigators could seek a court-issued arrest warrant should he continue to refuse.

Yoon was removed by South Korea's parliament on Saturday over his short-lived attempt to suspend civilian rule, which plunged the country into its worst political turmoil in years.

Fresh elections must be held within two months if his removal is upheld by the Constitutional Court. Prime Minister Han Duck-soo is serving as interim leader in Yoon's stead.