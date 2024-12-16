Top South Korean court begins Yoon impeachment trial

SEOUL: South Korea's constitutional court kicked off proceedings on Monday (Dec 16) over the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol, who has been suspended from office over his failed bid to impose martial law.

Yoon was removed by South Korea's parliament on Saturday over his short-lived attempt to suspend civilian rule, which plunged the country into its worst political turmoil in years.

The Constitutional Court has around six months to determine whether to uphold the impeachment.

Fresh elections must be held within two months if he is removed.

The court formally began proceedings at 10 am (9am, Singapore time) on Monday, a spokesman told AFP.

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo is serving as interim leader in Yoon's stead.

A separate investigation into Yoon and his inner circle over the Dec 3 martial law declaration has rumbled on as the turmoil deepened.

The head of Yoon's ruling People Power Party (PPP), who has not been linked to the martial law bid and expressed support for impeachment, said on Monday he would resign.

"I sincerely apologise to all the people who have suffered due to the emergency martial law incident," Han Dong-hoon told a news conference in Seoul. "I step down as the leader of the People Power Party."

Yoon remains under a travel ban while the probe is underway.

The prosecution said in a news release on Sunday they had summoned Yoon for questioning over the insurrection allegations "but he refused to comply".

They said they would issue a "second summons", with Yonhap news agency reporting that could come on Monday.

Vast protests against Yoon, with smaller rallies supporting him, have rocked the South Korean capital since his martial law decree.

Demonstrators in both camps have vowed to keep up the pressure as the Constitutional Court mulls Yoon's fate.