South Korea's ex-leader Yoon lay on floor of cell and refused to be questioned: Prosecutors

SEOUL: South Korea's ousted president Yoon Suk Yeol, who is in detention while on trial and facing various criminal probes, lay on the floor of his cell on Friday (Aug 1) and refused to leave it for questioning, a spokesperson for a special prosecutor said.

Yoon was removed from office in April by the Constitutional Court over his botched attempt last year to declare martial law and is now being investigated by a special prosecution team formed under new President Lee Jae-myung.

Prosecutors investigating influence-peddling allegations connected to Yoon and his wife had tried to get him to comply with an arrest warrant and attend questioning voluntarily, a spokesperson for the special prosecution said.

"But the suspect stubbornly refused to do so, while lying on the ground, not dressed in a prison uniform," Oh Jung-hee told a news briefing. She said investigators would try again to bring him in, even if they had to use force.

Yoon was dressed only in his undershirt and underwear when prosecutors came to his cell, the Yonhap News Agency reported, citing the special prosecution.

Yu Jeong-hwa, one of Yoon's lawyers, told Reuters that bringing up what he was wearing in a small space where the temperature was close to 40 degrees Celsius was a public insult to his dignity and showed how the state was violating inmates' human rights.