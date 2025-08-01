South Korea's Yoon resists questioning by lying in underwear

SEOUL: South Korea's impeached former president Yoon Suk Yeol lay on his prison cell floor in his underwear to resist attempts to interrogate him, prosecutors said on Friday (Aug 1).

Prosecutors obtained a fresh arrest warrant on Thursday to forcibly bring the former leader in for questioning over allegations of election tampering.

However, they were "unable to do so due to his strong refusal", prosecutor Oh Jeong-hee told reporters.

"The suspect refused arrest while lying on the floor without wearing his prison-issued clothing," she said.

"Due to concerns over safety incidents, physical force was withheld, and the execution of the warrant was temporarily suspended."

Yoon was wearing "a sleeveless top and prison-issued briefs", prosecutors said, calling it the "most appropriate way" to describe his attire given the "serious nature of the situation".

There was no information on the colour of his underclothing, they added.

Prosecutors informed Yoon they would have to carry out physical force if necessary in the next attempt.