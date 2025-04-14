South Korea's ex-president attends first day of criminal trial

SEOUL: The criminal trial of former South Korean president Yoon Suk Yeol opened on Monday (Apr 14), with the impeached leader in court to defend himself against insurrection charges over his short-lived declaration of martial law.

Yoon was formally stripped of office earlier this month, after being impeached and suspended by lawmakers over his Dec 3 attempt to subvert civilian rule, which saw armed soldiers deployed to parliament.

He became South Korea's first sitting head of state to be arrested in January in connection to the criminal case against him, although he was later released on procedural grounds.

Yoon attended the trial at Seoul Central District Court on Monday morning and was asked by the justices to state his name, date of birth and other personal information, according to pool reports.

The presiding judge referred to Yoon as "former president" and asked, "Defendant Yoon Suk Yeol, your occupation is former president – what is your current address?"

The court will hear witness testimonies from two military officers called by prosecutors, including one officer who claims he was instructed by top commanders "to drag out the lawmakers gathered in the National Assembly to lift the martial law".

Lawmakers defied armed soldiers and climbed over fences in order to gather in parliament and vote down Yoon's martial law declaration, forcing him to backtrack in a matter of hours.