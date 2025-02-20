Yoon becomes South Korea's first sitting president to go on criminal trial

SEOUL: Ousted South Korean leader Yoon Suk Yeol became the country's first sitting head of state to stand trial in a criminal case as hearings opened on Thursday (Feb 20) on his bid to impose martial law.

The 64-year-old former prosecutor has been behind bars since he was arrested last month on charges of insurrection, for which he could be sentenced to life in prison or face the death penalty.

Criminal proceedings kicked off at 10am (9am, Singapore time) on Thursday at Seoul's Central District Court, an AFP reporter in the room said.

With Yoon in attendance, the courtroom was packed and there was heavy security around the building.

A supporter of the ousted president dressed in a Captain America outfit was spotted outside the security perimeter.

Prosecutors have accused the suspended president of being the "ringleader of an insurrection".

But his lawyers insist the investigation lacked legitimacy from the start and have challenged the legality of his indictment, given it was within his power as head of state to declare martial law.

Yoon's lawyer Kim Hong-il described the trial as a "significant event in constitutional history".

"The judiciary must serve as the stabilising force," he told the court, warning that he was "witnessing a reality where illegality compounds illegality".

He urged the court to "ensure that the defendant's rights are not unjustly violated".

Separately, South Korea's Constitutional Court is deliberating whether to formally remove Yoon from office following his impeachment by parliament in December.

His tenth hearing in that case is scheduled for 3 pm, just hours after he takes the stand in his criminal trial.