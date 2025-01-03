Supporters of South Korea's Yoon adopt 'Stop the Steal', hope Trump will help

SEOUL: Supporters of impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol are adopting "Stop the Steal" slogans popularised by United States President-elect Donald Trump supporters and said they hoped the incoming president would help their embattled leader.

As Yoon supporters gathered outside his residence in the pre-dawn hours of Friday (Jan 3) in an effort to prevent his arrest, some carried signs in English saying "Stop the Steal", a slogan Trump supporters used to question the results of the 2020 US presidential election, which he lost.

Yoon avoided arrest on Friday after presidential guards and troops blocked efforts to carry out a warrant in a criminal insurrection investigation into his short-lived martial law on Dec 3.