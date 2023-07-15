Meet the ACS boy who became Mandopop megastar Jacky Cheung’s concert music director

On Goh Kheng Long’s first trip to Taipei for a recording session, he called the record company to complain that no one had picked him up at the airport’s arrival hall.

But the record company had, in fact, sent someone to receive him. He just couldn’t read his name on their signboard as it was written in traditional Chinese characters, which is the norm in Taiwan.

The 56-year-old Singaporean – an Anglo-Chinese School (ACS) student from primary school through junior college – has no lack of “silly stories” to illustrate his poor command of Mandarin, which he acknowledged is a common stereotype of those from ACS.

But the language hurdle hasn’t stopped him from working alongside some of Chinese pop’s biggest names, including being the concert music director and pianist for Jacky Cheung’s 60+ Concert Tour at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. Its first of 11 shows kicked off on Friday (Jul 14), and is the third concert tour where Goh has worked with Cheung.

Recalling another instance where his Mandarin was put to the test, Goh told CNA Lifestyle ahead of Friday night’s first show that he once sent a message in Hanyu Pinyin to the concertmaster during Cheung’s previous concert tour to tell him he wanted a string quartet – and received four types of porridge in return.

As it turned out, he had mixed up the Hanyu Pinyin terms for string quartet (si chong zou) and four types of porridge (si zhong zhou).