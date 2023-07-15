Meet the ACS boy who became Mandopop megastar Jacky Cheung’s concert music director
Singaporean Goh Kheng Long has never been fluent in Mandarin and still struggles with it today. But that has not stopped him from excelling as music director for Mandopop megastar Jacky Cheung's 60+ Concert Tour.
On Goh Kheng Long’s first trip to Taipei for a recording session, he called the record company to complain that no one had picked him up at the airport’s arrival hall.
But the record company had, in fact, sent someone to receive him. He just couldn’t read his name on their signboard as it was written in traditional Chinese characters, which is the norm in Taiwan.
The 56-year-old Singaporean – an Anglo-Chinese School (ACS) student from primary school through junior college – has no lack of “silly stories” to illustrate his poor command of Mandarin, which he acknowledged is a common stereotype of those from ACS.
But the language hurdle hasn’t stopped him from working alongside some of Chinese pop’s biggest names, including being the concert music director and pianist for Jacky Cheung’s 60+ Concert Tour at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. Its first of 11 shows kicked off on Friday (Jul 14), and is the third concert tour where Goh has worked with Cheung.
Recalling another instance where his Mandarin was put to the test, Goh told CNA Lifestyle ahead of Friday night’s first show that he once sent a message in Hanyu Pinyin to the concertmaster during Cheung’s previous concert tour to tell him he wanted a string quartet – and received four types of porridge in return.
As it turned out, he had mixed up the Hanyu Pinyin terms for string quartet (si chong zou) and four types of porridge (si zhong zhou).
While Goh can tell the difference between a string quartet and four types of porridge now, he admitted that the language gap was "difficult" at the start.
He recalled in amusement how, the first time he visited Beijing to record an orchestra, two reporters showed up to interview him but gave up after asking just two questions. His wife, Tay Ting Ting, had to take over the interview, he said.
Since then, Goh said his spoken Mandarin has improved "maybe (by) 20 per cent" and admitted to using Google Translate even now to better understand Jacky Cheung's songs. This is crucial especially when the singer wants him to "dig out the emotions of the song", said Goh.
Although certain details may have been lost in translation over the years, the rapport between the two colleagues remains strong.
SHARED DISCIPLINE, DEDICATION TO MUSIC
As music director, Goh typically brainstorms the arrangement of songs with Cheung. But this tour involves an orchestra made up of 53 musicians playing different instruments, with Goh himself assigned a seat at the piano.
As usual, Goh had begun the process by creating a first arrangement of a particular song, but the arrangement ended up being "tweaked on a daily basis" during the eight to 10-day rehearsal period.
With some songs, the original arrangement he had worked on at home sounded "quite different ... when everyone plays together". But he described that experience as "quite a joy".
"You didn't know this person could do this and do that," he said, adding that when different members' contributions were incorporated into a song, often it worked well, giving him "quite a high".
Goh told CNA Lifestyle he admired how Cheung "gives his all" to the work.
“This orchestra (for this concert tour) is so impressed with him because a lot of them are very young … Every soundcheck, he sings all-out. I think it’s very good because when you sing all-out, the musicians will (know to) play (according) to the way you sing,” he said.
Cheung also actively suggests improvements, said Goh, occasionally coming to the latter to discuss changes.
“Jacky came to me one morning wanting to share something with me, like a little kid discovering a new toy. He said, ‘I found a way to sing this song!’
"I was shocked, amazed and really impressed by how he, even after 60, 70 or 100 shows, still continued to think of new ways to improve his singing," Goh shared, pointing out that Cheung's intention was not to "make life easy for himself" but to ensure that each concert maintained a good flow.
Goh has worked with many big names in Mandopop, including A-Mei, David Tao and Wang Lee Hom, but Cheung stands out because “he really knows what he wants”, said the music director.
"It's not that other artistes don't know what they want but Jacky is very focused on the core concept of what he wants to do. I find he doesn't deviate from that. He is very firm and (his core concept) is very cemented."
Cheng also has "a level of discipline" Goh had not seen before from anyone. The singer's strong work ethic has rubbed off on him, Goh admitted.
For example, the team would have some wine every now and then to wind down during the previous tour, but he noticed Cheung hadn't drunk a sip from the time rehearsals began to the end of the tour.
"He knows he needs to be in optimal condition. (He knows) it makes a lot of difference," said Goh.
MUSICAL "FLOW AND FEEL"
The discipline required of an artiste is something Goh strongly relates to, having been one himself for decades.
He became the keyboardist for local band Jive Talkin’, which performed at Hard Rock Cafe after it opened in Singapore in 1990, and got to jam with renowned acts like Eric Clapton and Miami Sound Machine, even hanging out with them at the bar after their gigs.
Drums were his first love, until his father encouraged him to try the keyboard. Today, he remains passionate about playing the piano, sharing that his daily practice would sometimes disturb his wife's sleep.
"I don't have children of my own but (I would encourage parents not to) force your kids (to do something) if they really hate it. When you have passion for something, it's just different. Until today, I really love (making music)," said Goh.
"I practise my scales every day ... I know it sounds so boring. My neighbours must really hate me," he added wryly.
This foundation is why Goh's lack of Mandarin fluency doesn't really bother him.
"A good part of (making music) is about musical flow and feel ... (I just need to) get a gist of how the song is going," he explained.
“With Chinese songs, a big part of it is quite melancholic … half of it is about break-offs. It’s very dramatic in that sense. I don't want to boast but I’ve arranged maybe more than 2,000 songs in my life. It’s not a very fixed formula but there is a certain vibe to it."
On this particular Jacky Cheung tour, Goh will be playing the acoustic piano instead of the digital piano he had used on a previous tour.
"There is a big difference," he said.
During the Macao leg of the concert tour in June, audience members were moved by the “push and pull” of Goh's piano accompaniment alongside Cheung's rendition of one of his Cantonese hits, Goh’s wife recalled.
Both their emotions “connected”, and the audience found it one of the most touching segments in the show.
“Sometimes, when it’s down to pure vocals and instrument, it can really hit you,” she said.
It didn't matter that her husband didn't understand the lyrics.