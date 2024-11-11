This year’s Star Search Top 3 will each win a car. Former champ Andie Chen laments not winning one in 2007
Andie won a trophy, S$25,000 in cash with S$4,000 worth of products and a two-year contract with Mediacorp in 2007. But no car.
Here's something different about this year's Star Search. For the first time in the competition's 36-year history, the top three will get to go home with a car each.
And not just any car but a BYD.
One star who is envious about the prize: Star Search 2007 champion Andie Chen.
In a recent interview with Chinese media zaobao.sg, the 39-year-old actor spoke about his experience as a celebrity mentor for this year's Star Search. Andie revealed that this year's contestants are more relaxed than those he competed against in 2007. Alums of that year include Desmond Tan, Ya Hui and actor-turned-pilot Jerry Yeo.
"The people from my batch all cared more about winning, and we all wanted to do our best in everything. This time the contestants are also very serious, but they don't seem as hung up on victory," he said.
In a recent episode of Just Swipe Lah, Desmond recalled the time Andie cried on stage during his acting performance at the finals while the audience all laughed at him.
When asked about this Andie said: "At that time I was extremely confident. When everyone was laughing, I didn't think they were laughing at me, I didn't care about them!"
"Now when I look back at that clip... I think I acted terribly! I don't know what I was doing!"
Well, he still won right?
Andie's prize for coming in champ was the Star Search trophy, S$25,000 in cash with S$4,000 worth of products and a two-year contract with Mediacorp.
"Yes, I didn't get a car. I'm very suay (unlucky)!" he exclaimed.
Now, now Andie.
This story was originally published in 8Days.