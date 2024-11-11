This year’s Star Search Top 3 will each win a car. Former champ Andie Chen laments not winning one in 2007

"The people from my batch all cared more about winning, and we all wanted to do our best in everything. This time the contestants are also very serious, but they don't seem as hung up on victory," he said.

In a recent episode of Just Swipe Lah, Desmond recalled the time Andie cried on stage during his acting performance at the finals while the audience all laughed at him.

When asked about this Andie said: "At that time I was extremely confident. When everyone was laughing, I didn't think they were laughing at me, I didn't care about them!"

"Now when I look back at that clip... I think I acted terribly! I don't know what I was doing!"

Well, he still won right?

Andie's prize for coming in champ was the Star Search trophy, S$25,000 in cash with S$4,000 worth of products and a two-year contract with Mediacorp.

"Yes, I didn't get a car. I'm very suay (unlucky)!" he exclaimed.

Now, now Andie.

