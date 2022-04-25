Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Entertainment

BTS Jimin’s Seoul apartment seized because he didn’t pay health insurance, group's agency admits fault
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Entertainment

BTS Jimin’s Seoul apartment seized because he didn’t pay health insurance, group's agency admits fault

Big Hit Music explained that the singer had been unaware of the payment being due because of his hectic schedule. The matter has since been resolved.  

BTS Jimin’s Seoul apartment seized because he didn’t pay health insurance, group's agency admits fault

In this screengrab released on March 14, Jimin of music group BTS performs onstage during the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards broadcast on March 14, 2021. (Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for The Recording Academy/AFP)

25 Apr 2022 11:37AM (Updated: 25 Apr 2022 11:37AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

After reports in the Korean media about Jimin of BTS getting his apartment seized because he didn’t pay his health insurance premiums, the K-pop group’s agency has released a statement to clarify matters.

Biz Hankook reported on Sunday (Apr 24) that Jimin’s apartment at Nine One Hannam in Seoul, South Korea, had been seized by the National Health Insurance Service on Jan 25 due to unpaid health insurance premiums. The publication added that Jimin had received four written notices with regards to the seizure.

Later that day, Big Hit Music responded by saying that the problem arose from the company’s “negligence” as some mail had accidentally been left out while being forwarded to the artistes’ dorms.

The statement added: “Due to Jimin’s activities abroad starting at the end of last year, his extended period of rest, and his scheduled activities abroad after that, he was unaware of matters such as (his premiums) being overdue. As soon as he found out, he paid the arrears in full, and at present, the situation has been resolved.”

“We apologise for the fact that we have given the artiste and fans cause for concern due to our company’s negligence.”

According to Biz Hankook, Jimin’s apartment was released on Apr 22.

The singer bought the apartment last May for around 5.9 billion won (US$4.7 million).

Source: CNA

Related Topics

celebrity K-pop BTS

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us