Famed music executive Clive Davis dead at 94

Davis, a winner of multiple Grammy Awards, signed and produced stars including Janis Joplin, Billy Joel, Santana, The Notorious B.I.G., Aerosmith, Pink Floyd and Ace of Bass.



He founded Arista Records and led it from 1974 through 2000, and then launched another label, the independent J Records.



He also served as chief executive of the RCA Music Group, and became chief creative officer of Sony Music Entertainment, a position he held until his death.



On Instagram, Springsteen remembered Davis as a great man and a friend, and said Davis changed his life by signing him to a deal with Columbia Records at age 22.



"He treated me with the same respect and kindness as a 22-year-old nobody as he did after all my success," Springsteen said.



On X, Manilow wrote: "For fifty years we worked together, created together, argued together, and celebrated together."



He added: "Yes, some would say it was business. But to Clive, it never was. It was family. And I was honored to be a part of his. Thank you Clive. I wish we could do it all again."