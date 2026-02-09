Sunghoon of K-pop group Enhypen carries torch for Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics
Years after retiring from competitive figure skating as part of South Korea’s national reserve squad, Enhypen's Sunghoon joins the 2026 Winter Olympics' opening ceremony as a torchbearer.
As a former figure skater, he once dreamed of competing at the Winter Olympics. Years later, on Friday (Feb 6), Sunghoon from Enhypen carried the Olympic torch at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Italy. The 23-year-old ran his segment of the relay near Milan’s Bolivar station, where crowds of fans followed alongside him for 20 minutes before he passed the flame to the next runner.
Before becoming a K-pop idol, Sunghoon spent 10 years as a competitive figure skater and was part of South Korea’s national reserve squad.
Now an ambassador for the Korean Sport & Olympic Committee, the singer was selected as a torchbearer on the recommendation of Samsung Electronics, an official sponsor of the Games. He is the second K-pop artiste to take part in an Olympic torch relay, after BTS member Jin participated in the relay ahead of the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics.
"My first dream was to skate at the Olympics, but I have chosen to pursue my second dream as a pop idol. Even though I am in a different career now, I feel like I've realised my dream," Sunghoon said at a press conference after the opening ceremony. “It's a huge honour to be able to come to an Olympic Games and help promote Korean sports. I was so happy to be able to join so many people in this journey that is the Olympics,” he added.
While active, Sunghoon had earned consecutive silver medals in the junior men’s singles at the Asian Open Figure Skating Trophy in 2016 and 2017. He also represented South Korea at two International Skating Union Junior Grand Prix events before retiring from competitive skating in 2020 and turning his focus fully to his music career.
Sunghoon debuted with Enhypen that same year after appearing on the survival programme I-Land and placing sixth.
The group’s song, Shout Out, from their 2022 mini album Manifesto: Day 1, was selected as an official cheering song for South Korea’s Olympic team.
The Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics will be taking place until Feb 23 in Italy, where around 2,800 athletes from over 90 National Olympic Committees will compete across eight sports in a total of 116 events.