Sunghoon of K-pop group Enhypen carries torch for Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics

Before becoming a K-pop idol, Sunghoon spent 10 years as a competitive figure skater and was part of South Korea’s national reserve squad.

Now an ambassador for the Korean Sport & Olympic Committee, the singer was selected as a torchbearer on the recommendation of Samsung Electronics, an official sponsor of the Games. He is the second K-pop artiste to take part in an Olympic torch relay, after BTS member Jin participated in the relay ahead of the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics.

"My first dream was to skate at the Olympics, but I have chosen to pursue my second dream as a pop idol. Even though I am in a different career now, I feel like I've realised my dream," Sunghoon said at a press conference after the opening ceremony. “It's a huge honour to be able to come to an Olympic Games and help promote Korean sports. I was so happy to be able to join so many people in this journey that is the Olympics,” he added.