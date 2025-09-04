'Coachella, let’s go!' South Korean rapper Lee Young-ji dreams of Taylor Swift collab and being a 'slayer'

WHAT'S SOMETHING NEW YOU WANT TO TRY IN THE MUSIC FIELD?

There are so many genres I want to try, but I feel that right now I need to focus on finding and shaping the one that suits me best. So I’m concentrating more on creating my own genre.

There are so many artistes I want to collaborate with. But honestly, not to brag, I’ve already worked with most of them. Almost all of them, actually.

In Korea, I’ve collaborated with artistes I respect and admire. Now, I’d love to work with overseas artistes that I’ve been a fan of since childhood, like Justin Bieber, Taylor Swift, SZA and Doja Cat.

Before they retire, I hope I can grow my career and music enough to collaborate with them.

My ultimate dream? Performing on stage. So, Coachella, let’s go! Thank you.

HOW DO YOU PREPARE FOR A BIG EVENT LIKE WATERBOMB?

This is my first time at an overseas Waterbomb festival. I think I am afraid of getting wet. Because, in Korea, the crowd went mad and shot at me [with water guns] like they wanted me to drown. So, I am a little afraid right now.

I think I will be okay. I prepared and it’s not a totally different thing from Korea.

But, my attitude? How should I put it? Whenever I perform overseas, my attitude feels a little sexier on stage.

Honestly, it’s not that different. I just do my best on stage. I’ve been to Singapore a few times for concerts but it’s been such a long time since I’ve seen the audience here, so I feel really excited and thrilled right now.



