Singer Lizzo denies creating hostile environment for dancers

Grammy-winning singer Lizzo on Thursday (Aug 3) denied claims made in a lawsuit filed by three of her former dancers that she created a hostile work environment by engaging in denigrating behaviour and body-shaming, calling the accusations "false" and "outrageous".

Lizzo's response on the social media platform X comes two days after the dancers filed the lawsuit in Los Angeles County Superior Court. It alleges harassment based on sex, religion, race and disability.

In addition to Lizzo, whose hit singles include "Juice" and "Truth Hurts," the lawsuit names her production company Big Grrrl Big Touring Inc and Shirlene Quigley, the captain of her dance team, as defendants.

The singer, whose real name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson, said the allegations were made by three former employees who had been told their behaviour was inappropriate and unprofessional before they left Lizzo's employment.

"Usually I choose not to respond to false allegations but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous to not be addressed," she wrote, calling the last few days "gut-wrenchingly difficult".