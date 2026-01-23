Sinners breaks all-time Oscars record with 16 nominations

One Battle After Another came in second place with 13 nods including best picture, best actor for Leonardo DiCaprio and best director for Paul Thomas Anderson.



But its female lead, 25-year-old newcomer Chase Infiniti, was surprisingly snubbed by Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences voters.



Both of the top two nomination getters came from Warner Bros, the movie studio that is currently the target of a bidding war between Netflix and Paramount.



Guillermo del Toro's monster epic Frankenstein, Timothee Chalamet's ping-pong drama Marty Supreme and Norwegian arthouse favourite Sentimental Value each bagged nine nominations.



Hamnet, a period drama in which William Shakespeare and his wife struggle to cope with the loss of their son in plague-ravaged Elizabethan England, secured eight.



Jessie Buckley was nominated for playing the Bard's long-suffering wife Agnes, though the film's male lead Paul Mescal missed out.



"There's no part of Agnes that exists without Paul ... and what he poured into this story," Buckley told The Hollywood Reporter after the announcement.