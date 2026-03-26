Alleged Rihanna mansion shooter pleads not guilty

Ortiz, who is from Florida, entered not guilty pleas to one count of attempted murder involving Rihanna, whose real name is Robyn Fenty, along with 10 counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm.



She also denied two counts of shooting at an inhabited dwelling and one count of shooting at an inhabited vehicle, as well as allegations that she personally and intentionally discharged a rifle.



The defendant was ordered to return to court April 8, and is being held in pre-trial detention after failing to pay a US$1.875 million bail.



Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Theresa McGonigle also ordered that she not practice as a speech-language pathologist in California, where she has been licensed since 2016, while the criminal case is pending.



Ortiz could face life imprisonment without parole if convicted.



Entertainment news outlet TMZ reported Ortiz has previously been involuntarily committed.

A Facebook page that appears to belong to her includes a number of videos and posts that refer to celebrities including Rihanna, Kim Kardashian and Cardi B.



One post tags Rihanna, whom she challenged "to say something to me directly instead of sneaking around like you talking to me where I'm not at."



In another video, she claims Rihanna wants to kill her.