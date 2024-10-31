K-pop group Seventeen to perform at the National Stadium in January 2025

There will be two presale sessions for the concert.

The first is for fans who are Carat Membership (Global) holders. This presale will be happening on Nov 13 from 10am to 11.59pm. Do note that you'll first need to register for the presale on fan platform Weverse by Nov 4. Check out Live Nation's website for more detailed instructions.

The second presale is for Live Nation members and it will take place on Nov 14 from 10am to 11.59pm.

General sales will then commence from 10am on Nov 15 via Ticketmaster.

Ticket prices start at S$168. VIP ticketholders will gain access to the soundcheck party and get an exclusive concert laminate, lanyard, pouch, and postcard. They'll also enjoy a dedicated VIP merchandise booth lane.