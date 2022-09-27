Singapore dressed up to party like it's 2019 for F1 return

SINGAPORE: With tickets selling fast and party suites costing up to US$70,000 a night, Singapore is putting the pedal to the metal when it hosts Asia's first Formula One race this weekend since the pandemic.

Tens of thousands of fans are expected to converge for the Singapore Grand Prix from Friday (Sep 30) to Sunday as the night race roars back after a two-year absence because of COVID-19.

Adding to the party atmosphere, Red Bull's Max Verstappen could retain his world title on the floodlit street circuit around the Marina Bay district.

But one of the most glamorous races on the F1 calendar has always been about more than just the racing.

Away from the track, the city-state will be letting its hair down with concerts by Westlife, Black Eyed Peas and Suede, plus American rapper Fatman Scoop and Dutch DJ Oliver Heldens.

More upscale parties are boasting caviar and champagne on the menu, and diners can dig into an F1-themed "Roaring Dinner Feast" and "Fuel Up Brunch".

About 25 corporate meetings and events, including the Forbes Global CEO Conference, are also scheduled, allowing executives to mix work and play.

"It signals to the world that Singapore is back in business and that our ability to stage world-class, high-quality events remains undimmed," Ong Ling Lee, an executive director at Singapore Tourism Board (STB), told AFP.

Authorities have not released numbers, but ticket sales for Singapore's biggest event since the pandemic have already exceeded 2019, when 268,000 spectators watched, said Ong.

Race tickets cost from S$98 (US$70) to nearly S$10,000.