Singapore Night Festival 2025 has a 'kampung', a cyberpunk swordfish, inflatables, projection mapping and more

Whether you're an art aficionado or just someone looking for something fun to do for the next few weeks, be sure to visit Singapore Night Festival 2025 at the Bras Basah.Bugis (BBB) precinct. This year's iteration of the popular nocturnal event features over 80 experiences, including giant inflatable arches, a kampung-themed installation, dazzling sculptures and immersive projection mapping.

It also marks the first year that the event is organised by HeritageSG, a subsidiary of the National Heritage Board.

Singapore Night Festival 2025 will run from Friday (Aug 22) to Sep 6 and here are some activities you can look forward to.