Squid Game star Lee Jung-jae makes directorial debut with spy action drama

He’s known to his South Korean compatriots as a leading man with an illustrious career of 29 years in film and television, while international fans are more likely to recognise him as down-and-out chauffeur Seong Gi-hun from the 2021 blockbuster series Squid Game. Now, both groups can look forward to Lee Jung-jae stepping into the shoes of a director for Hunt, a political thriller. As far as he’s concerned, though, his new role behind the camera was pure happenstance.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter (THR), Lee talked more about the circumstances leading up to his directorial debut. He had adapted the screenplay from another writer’s drafts – another first for him, as he had never written a screenplay before. Lee told THR that he “tried to write from the point of view of the audience”, but also admitted that he only wanted to produce the project and “co-develop this story with another filmmaker who would write and direct it”.

This led him on a hunt (no pun intended) to find the right director for the story, meeting with a veritable rotation of them across months. Upon feeling at “the point where there were no more prominent directors for [him] to meet”, Lee realised the futility of his search, and “decided, okay, I’m going to have to write and direct this thing myself”.