Star Search 2024: Actor Christopher Lee, Hong Kong stars Sandra Ng and Raymond Lam unveiled as judges

Imagine having your acting chops critiqued by industry veterans, in hopes you’ll prove your mettle for a career in showbiz. For the top 12 contestants in Star Search 2024 – Mediacorp’s talent discovery programme that’s back after a five-year hiatus – they won’t have to imagine.

Singapore-based actor Christopher Lee will join renowned Hong Kong artistes Sandra Ng and Raymond Lam, as judges in the grand final on Nov 24.

Lee, who was the star mentor in Star Search 2019, recently bagged a win for Best Leading Actor in a Miniseries or Television Film at Taiwan's prestigious Golden Bell Awards. It marked his fourth award at Taiwan’s equivalent of the Emmys, adding to a string of Best Actor wins on both local and regional stages across his career.

Meanwhile, celebrated Hong Kong actress and producer, Ng, is recognised for her comedic talent and bold performances.

In 2024, Ng's performance in Love Lies earned her a nomination for Best Leading Actress at Taipei’s 61st Golden Horse Awards. She previously nabbed the same award in 2003 for her role as a prostitute in Hong Kong comedy-drama film Golden Chicken.

Hong Kong actor and singer Lam, on the other hand, has demonstrated his on-screen and vocal prowess in iconic roles across the industry.