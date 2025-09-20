Indian singer Zubeen Garg dies in scuba diving incident in Singapore

Bollywood singer Zubeen Garg, who was scheduled to perform at the 4th edition of the North East India Festival at Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre on Saturday (Sep 20), died in Singapore the day before. He was 52.

The singer and songwriter experienced breathing difficulties while scuba diving. He was given CPR before being rushed to Singapore General Hospital, where he was declared dead in the intensive care unit on Friday.

The organisers of the festival have updated on Facebook that they will not go ahead with the event. “This is a monumental loss, and words cannot express the depth of our grief. In light of this tragedy, we are cancelling the event,” wrote the organisers.

The post also revealed that the organisers had “no prior knowledge” that the star was taken on a yacht ride “by a few members of the local Assamese community”.

News of Zubeen’s sudden death shocked his fans and supporters, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who posted on X: “He will be remembered for his rich contribution to music. His renditions were very popular among people across all walks of life. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti”.