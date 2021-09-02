How are Singapore’s event planners keeping themselves busy?

Pre-COVID-19, glitzy galas and luxury brand events attended by the hundreds featured large on Singapore’s society scene. These have mostly gone online, much to the chagrin of large-scale event planners, who take pride in creating atmospheric and memorable experiences through personal connection over gourmet food and wine.

Alexis Lhoyer, global partner and chief business officer of Chab, said that with virtual events and digital broadcasts now taking up 80 per cent of the company’s projects compared to five per cent pre-COVID-19, they had to level up in these areas with a “much higher level of motion graphics, video editing and 3D content” through their digital arm Chab Lab. Previously, the agency planned live events such as high jewellery launches, fashion shows, incentive travel rewards, large-scale seminars and experiential marketing experiences.

Earlier this year, Chab incorporated physical and digital elements for a private exhibition of Cartier’s [Sur]Naturel High Jewellery collection across Capella Singapore’s Grand Ballroom and Living Room, and Cartier’s flagship boutique in ION Orchard. In July, it held the first-ever virtual Insead Alumni Forum Europe 2021, a two-day programme that was streamed on a 3D interactive platform with 15 breakout rooms, 700 attendees and 40 speakers around the world. Instead of the usual flat background, the custom-built networking environment replicated elements of Insead’s Fontainebleau campus and included a virtual dance floor.

“In the virtual environment, more than ever, content is indeed king. Brands have definitely been open to a lot more ideas, sometimes borrowed from the cinema or the gaming space to engage with their audience,” Lhoyer said.