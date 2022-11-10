Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Guardiola delighted with Grealish's return to form
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Guardiola delighted with Grealish's return to form

Guardiola delighted with Grealish's return to form
Soccer Football - Carabao Cup Third Round - Manchester City v Chelsea - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - November 9, 2022 Manchester City's Jack Grealish applauds fans after the match REUTERS/Craig Brough
Guardiola delighted with Grealish's return to form
Soccer Football - Carabao Cup Third Round - Manchester City v Chelsea - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - November 9, 2022 Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola looks on REUTERS/Craig Brough
Guardiola delighted with Grealish's return to form
Soccer Football - Carabao Cup Third Round - Manchester City v Chelsea - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - November 9, 2022 Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez celebrates scoring their first goal with Bernardo Silva, Ruben Dias and Jack Grealish Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
Guardiola delighted with Grealish's return to form
Soccer Football - Carabao Cup Third Round - Manchester City v Chelsea - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - November 9, 2022 Chelsea's Kalidou Koulibaly in action with Manchester City's Julian Alvarez REUTERS/Craig Brough
Guardiola delighted with Grealish's return to form
Soccer Football - Carabao Cup Third Round - Manchester City v Chelsea - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - November 9, 2022 Chelsea's Mateo Kovacic in action with Manchester City's Kalvin Phillips Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
10 Nov 2022 12:17PM (Updated: 10 Nov 2022 12:17PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said he was delighted with Jack Grealish's desire to drive forward with the ball in their 2-0 League Cup win over Chelsea on Wednesday.

Second-half goals from Riyad Mahrez and Julian Alvarez secured victory for City and took them into the fourth round.

Grealish was City's standout player, orchestrating the Premier League champions' attacks in the absence of Kevin de Bruyne and Phil Foden.

"We spoke many times with him, the first intention is go to score a goal," Guardiola told reporters. "He's not a real threat for the back four because he's going to pass the ball, but today his body language is 'I'm going to score a goal'. Then after, shoot or pass.

"Today, there were three or four times when he did it, and this is what we wanted. Today he didn't score but with the chances he will do it. He was exceptional again, Jack is playing really, really good."

Midfielder Kalvin Phillips, who hopes to make England's squad for the World Cup in Qatar, made his return from shoulder surgery and Guardiola was pleased with his impact.

"Kalvin had a good 40 minutes. He didn't play for a long time, and he played with incredible personality," Guardiola said.

City, who are second behind Arsenal in the league, host Brentford on Saturday.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.