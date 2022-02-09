Controlling Cancer like a Chronic Disease

Singapore, like most modern, developed countries, has been battling an increasing incidence of cancer. While numbers remain high, the cancer survival rate in Singapore has correspondingly increased.

When the Singapore Cancer Registry (SCR) began tracking population-based cancer trends in 1968, the cancer survival rate was some 18 per cent. Today, the cancer survival rate has grown to almost 60 per cent.

“The advancements in cancer treatment over the last few decades have been remarkable. Some patients with metastatic disease, where cancer has spread to other parts of the body, survive for more than five years, sometimes even up to 10 years”, says Dr Wong Chiung Ing. “That’s something we would not have expected when I started as a doctor more than 20 years ago.”

Medical oncologist Dr Wong states that the new weapons available in the fight against cancer, such as targeted therapy and immunotherapy, are primary reasons for the increase in survival rates.

Targeted Therapy and Antibody-Drug Conjugates

The Singapore cancer data base also found that the 5-year survival period was higher for women, even in the later age group, where breast and lung cancer are the most common.

In treating breast cancer these days, Dr Wong says the focus is on the use medication to inhibit receptors that play a role in cancer cell growth.

In 70 to 80 per cent of all breast cancers, the hormone receptors estrogen and progesterone are present.

“Once we can accurately identify that the breast cancer is hormone receptor positive, treatment will be focused in using medication to stop estrogen and progesterone hormones from acting on cancer cells, causing it to stop growing and eventually die off.”

The specialist in breast and gynaecological cancers at Parkway Cancer Centre adds that “since these receptors are found mainly in breast cancer cells, such targeted therapy will spare normal cells from the side effects of treatment.”