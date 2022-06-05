New Hope for Hard-to-Treat Blood Cancers

Stimulating the body’s immune system to fight cancer, is increasingly the treatment choice of oncologists in treating patients.

One breakthrough treatment for hard-to-beat blood cancers is CAR T-cell therapy.

This treatment received approval for use in Singapore in 2021 and the country remains the only place in Southeast Asia to have approved CAR T-cell centres.

New Hope for Better Outcomes

CAR T-cell therapy is defined by Dr Dawn Mya Hae Tha as “a form of immunotherapy as well as targeted cell therapy”.

“It is an individualised and personalised treatment for patients with a type of lymphoma called diffuse large B-cell lymphoma” says the Haematologist at Parkway Cancer Centre (PCC).

“Also, children and young adults up to 25 years of age with B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukaemia” she adds, are candidates for the complex course of this new treatment.