The Science and Heart of Holistic Cancer Care

With more than a hundred types of cancer that grow, mutate, spread and respond to treatment in different ways, finding a single cure-for-all remains elusive.

However, the relentless pursuit of researchers in the last few decades has led to better prevention, diagnosis and treatment.

According to Dr Ang Peng Tiam who started practising oncology in 1986, chemotherapy used to be the solution course of treatment for patients with advanced cancer.

However, over the past three decades, he notes a growing armamentarium of new medicines, "which are more effective in killing the cancer cells and also have lesser side effects.”

As Dr Ang also points out, “chemotherapy is not obsolete, it can be used alone or in combination with monoclonal antibodies or immunotherapy to achieve better treatment results.”

The Role of Immunotherapy

Immunotherapy is one of the latest buzzwords in the treatment arena.