Targeted Treatments for Triple Negative Breast Cancer

While conventional treatments such as chemotherapy are still sought to combat breast cancer, it is now also possible to destroy the cells with greater precision.

“We now have targeted therapy that targets this protein (Her2), interferes with the pathway, stops the tumour progression and therefore promotes cancer cell death” says Dr Wong.

She goes on to add that “targeted therapy can be combined with chemotherapy to have even more effective control on cancer cell growth.”

Signs of Breast Cancer, Apparent and Hidden

The most common tell-tale sign of breast cancer is a breast lump that is painful, hard and will not go away. The breast may be swollen as well because of this.

Other symptoms may include nipple inversion or nipple discharge which could be bloody or coloured. Breast cancer can also cause skin changes, including dimpling or puckering of the skin.

However, the bigger problem for doctors and patients alike lies beneath the skin, in the 15 per cent of breast cancer cells that do not exhibit either hormone or Her2 receptors. This is known as a triple negative breast cancer.